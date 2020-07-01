South Cyprus: One new Covid-19 case; total now 999

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus after 1204 tests bringing the total to 999, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The new case has a recent travel history and was detected from 36 tests among contacts of already confirmed cases.

The individual is a close contact from the family environment of a person whose positive result was announced on June 24.

They had travelled together from Bulgaria on June 23. At the time, Bulgaria was Group A. The person tested negative after random tests on arriving passengers but later tested positive after being traced as a contact of the other passenger, in line with protocols.

The ministry said the following tests were also carried out, all with negative results:

78 tests from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work during phase B and C of the reopening of the economy

196 from private initiative

437 rests of repatriates and passengers

205 from hospital labs

252 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through the public health clinics

In addition, one person with coronavirus remains hospitalised at the referral hospital.