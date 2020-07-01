CypriumNews

Boat that sank on Turkey’s Lake Van was carrying up to 60 migrants, minister says

A boat that sank on Lake Van in eastern Turkey is believed to have been carrying 55-60 migrants, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday, adding that six bodies had been recovered so far.

Boat that sank on Turkey's Lake Van was carrying up to 60 migrants, minister says 2 Speaking to reporters in Van province, Soylu said authorities had detained 11 people in relation to the incident, which the provincial governor’s office said took place late on Saturday. Search and rescue operations continued, Soylu said.

The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey, heading west toward Europe. The lake, which completely within Turkey’s borders, is located on the path of migrants attempting to reach western Turkey from Iran, Afghanistan and other countries.

