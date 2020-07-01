CypriumNews

Anti-Aircraft Live Fire Will Be Held In Lefke Area

According to the information given by the Lefke District, Anti-Aircraft Live Fire will take place between 7:00 and 17:00 on 1,6,7,8,9,10 and 11 July.

The statement stated that it is forbidden to enter the area during the shooting:

“The region will be cleared by the Military Unit after the shooting. Since the search and destruction of the any amonition that goes stray following the shooting will continue,

the 39th Mechanized Infantry Division Command should not be entered until the 14th Mechanized Infantry Regiment Command has made a Clear entry announcement.

Nevertheless, Please report to the nearest Police Station any found and location so that unexploded shells are found and can be destroyed. ”

