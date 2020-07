Today, PCR test results of 550 people arriving by ship, THY, and Pegasus passengers arriving in TRNC with scheduled flights have been completed.

1 person’s negative PCR test conducted in Turkey, tested positive on arrival in the TRNC.

As per the procedure, another PCR test will be carried out on the passenger concerned and the final result will be concluded.

The person who will be quarantined by the Ministry of Health teams is expected to conclude the test tomorrow morning.