South Cyprus: Two new cases, one with travel history

by CypriumNews Reporting
Two more people have tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, of whom one has a travel history.

The two new cases, found after 1320 tests, are:

  • One from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (29 tests today). The Health Ministry said that it is a contact of yesterday’s case who arrived from the United States.
  • One from private initiative (358 tests today). The Health Ministry said that the person is a Cypriot with a travel history who was asymptomatic and took the test at his own initiative. He arrived in Cyprus on June 26 from a Category A country.

The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:

  •  155 from hospital labs
  • 403 from passengers and repatriates
  • 277 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics
  • 93 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
  • 5 from migrant centres

Based on today’s results, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cyprus is now 998.

In addition, one Covid patient is being treated at the Famagusta referral hospital.

