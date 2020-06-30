South Cyprus: Two new cases, one with travel history

Two more people have tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, of whom one has a travel history.

The two new cases, found after 1320 tests, are:

One from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (29 tests today). The Health Ministry said that it is a contact of yesterday’s case who arrived from the United States.

One from private initiative (358 tests today). The Health Ministry said that the person is a Cypriot with a travel history who was asymptomatic and took the test at his own initiative. He arrived in Cyprus on June 26 from a Category A country.

The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:

155 from hospital labs

403 from passengers and repatriates

277 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

93 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy

5 from migrant centres

Based on today’s results, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Cyprus is now 998.

In addition, one Covid patient is being treated at the Famagusta referral hospital.