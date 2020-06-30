Medical Association Requests Quarantine to Continue from High Risk Countries

Özlem Gürkut, the President of the Turkish Cypriot Medical Association (KTTB), pointed out that despite the double PCR test, positive cases in people coming from the high-risk group to the TRNC can be missed, and that quarantine implementation should continue.

Current Gürkut indicating that Turkey is also among the countries with high-risk group, .

KTTB applied to the court for the annulment of the decision of the Council of Ministers, which would allow those coming from high-risk countries to enter the TRNC without quarantine and to stop its execution.

Union President Gürkut explained the process at a press conference with members of the KTTB Board of Directors. Attorney Öncel Polili was also present at the press conference.

“WE EXPECTED MORE REALISTIC STEPS TO BE TAKEN…”

Explaining why they opened such a case, Özlem Gürkut said, “We expected them to take more realistic steps and make decisions in line with the warnings of the Scientific Boards, Physicians and the Medical Association.

There were those who said they were nervous among the members of the Council of Ministers, but we saw that this was the final decision and we felt the need to take such a step. ”

Gürkut said, “Our health system is not ready. Our pandemic organization has not been completed. It is clear that if there are many COVID-19 cases, we will have serious problems. ”

“NEED FOR TIME”

To increase the bed and intensive care capacity, to create the organization for the health personnel, to hire the additional health personnel needed, to complete the trainings, to complete the personal protective equipment, to complete the medicines, materials and devices that will be needed in the diagnosis, care and treatment, and pointed out that there is a need for time to allow the follow-up program and teams to be completed and developed, and the number and capacity of the test kit to be increased to meet the need.

CASE FILED AT THE HIGH COURT

Gürkut said that they had filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court to gain this period and to start the work immediately.

“MEASURES TO BE APPLIED FOR THE REAL RISK SITUATION”

Özlem Gürkut said, “Scientific data and case rates related to pandemic in countries where we will open our borders should be closely monitored and updated, and measures and practices appropriate for the real risk situation of countries should be put into effect.”

Turkey’s current reputation Gürkut indicating that among the high-risk countries, “social, economic, historic and close relations with us because of our borders while opening the country’s risk status in accordance with the quarantining of the way should be opened, new regulations in accordance with the changes following the risk status should be made as” .

“EVERY 100 PASSENGERS FROM THE HIGH RISK COUNTRY HAVE THE NEED OF VIRUS TRANSPORTATION”

Özlem Gürkut said, “Even though double PCR test is requested, 3 out of every 100 passengers coming from a high-risk country where 2 thousand 500-3 thousand positive cases are detected in 100 thousand people, there is a possibility of carrying viruses. Although PCR tests detect some of these, some will be missed. ”

Gürkut also noted that the rate of showing RT-PCR test positivity varies between 37-60 percent.

“IF COVID-19 CASE IS DETECTED IN THE COUNTRY, THIS WILL NOT BE A SURPRISE”

Özlem Gürkut said, “If a Covid-19 Positive case is seen in the country, this will not be a surprise. Pandemic continues in the world.

The goal of staying sterile is not scientific fact, the main thing is to be prepared.

We have been emphasizing the necessity of this for months, but we are not ready. It is said we are ready but we do not know how many patients we are ready for. ”

Gürkut also said that when a case is seen in the society, it is perceived as a disaster. We must be ready. We must be ready spiritually. Covid 19 can be seen in the country. The important thing is to have created the opportunities we can give the best treatment to the patients in need. All our efforts are for this. ”

Lawyer Öncel Polili also said that they applied to the Supreme Court yesterday and that the court heard them quickly.

Polili said, “We demanded that the case be discussed without notification to the Council of Ministers and that the execution be suspended. The court also asked for an opinion from the Council of Ministers, the case was postponed to tomorrow due to the notification. We will learn in court tomorrow whether the Council of Ministers has an objection to this interim order. If they have objections, the court will give them time to file an appeal. The hearing will be held after the appeal is filed. ”

“It is important to provide reliable and sufficient information flow at a point where the public is so sensitive.

Yesterday there was a statement by the Health Minister without being researched and communicating enough. However, when making a statement, precisely the information from the hospital was not in his hands. We have to learn from this. ”