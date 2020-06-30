“All passengers are checked by health and accepted to the ships” from the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport made a statement about the ship’s arriving in the TRNC and stated that passengers were subjected to necessary health checks during all the voyages during the pandemic period and that the ship hygiene is kept at a high level.

In the statement made by the Ministry’s social media account, all PCR negative test results will be mandatory from all passengers coming to the country as of July 1, “Our maritime companies will carry out these submissions and necessary health checks as they do at present, with maximum sensitivity as of July 1”.

The passengers coming from Mersin to Girne Tourism Port had a PCR test performed by the Ministry of Health and a negative result was obtained from a passenger who had a high fever during the country’s health checks.