Akıncı: “This behaviour which does not match EU values is an unacceptable approach”

As the leader of the Turkish Cypriot people, which is one of the two communities in Cyprus and aims to be part of the EU, President Mustafa Akıncı expressed his disappointment over the fact that the High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell has not allocated any time for the Turkish Cypriot side during his visit to Cyprus.

In his written statement, Akıncı stated that despite the fact that he met many times with former President of the European Commission Mr. Jean-Claude Juncker, former President of the European Parliament Mr. Martin Schulz, former President of the European Council Mr. Donald Tusk and the predecessor of the High Representative Borrell, Ms. Federica Mogherini both here in his Office as well as abroad, and despite our repetitive calls towards enhancing the relations with the EU, Mr. Borrell has refrained from contacting the Turkish Cypriot side and this caused frustration.