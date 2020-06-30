A total of 602 tests were done, no positive cases

Minister of Health Ali Pilli explained that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 602 and no positive case was found.

30 June 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 602

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 37,817

Total Number of Cases- 108

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no