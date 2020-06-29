“The PCR test is positive, a passenger arrived from Turkey”

Health Minister Ali Pilli explained that the Coronavirus test of a passenger arriving on a ship was positive, “We took him to the hospital. We do not know how they got on the ship. .”

DP deputy Serdar Denktaş, who spoke at the General Assembly asked about a positive PCR test.

Health Minister Ali Pilli, who came to the podium upon Denktaş’s request, confirmed the information. Pilli said, “

all who have been in contacts with him will also be tested, he also said that the test for this passenger’s child was negative, Health Minister Ali Pilli reiterated that the contacts will go to quarantine and the tests will be carried out.

Pilli said that Covid-19 positive patients will be kept in a separate section in the hospita.

“I want a pandemic hospital too, but we are making the most of the possibilities available,” Ali Pilli reiterated that this patient will not be in contact with other patients.

“I don’t know how this person got on this ship either…