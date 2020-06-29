South Cyprus: Two new cases from passengers and hospital labs

The Health Ministry said on Monday that it found two new cases of Covid-19 out of 1,290 tests, raising the total to 996.
The two new cases are:
- One from passengers and repatriates (766 tests today)
- One found through tests at hospital labs (215 tests today). The Health Ministry said that the person has a travel history.
The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:
- 125 from private initiative
- 6 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
- 178 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics
- No test results today from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy
In addition, one Covid patient has been discharged from the Famagusta referral hospital and another has been admitted