There are no coronavirus patients at Famagusta General Hospital which is the referral hospital for Covid-19, CNA reports.

It said that the last Covid-19 patient was discharged yesterday after the repeat test came back negative.

Since March 11 when the referral hospital started operation, there were 154 admissions. A total of 138 patients were discharged and sent home after making a full recovery.

There are currently eight people at Eden Resort at Tersephanou until they too test negative twice.