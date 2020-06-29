South Cyprus: Few changes as Cyprus tweaks Group A and B countries

The Health Ministry on Monday issued a revised list of countries regarding their epidemiological risk as regards coronavirus for travel purposes, making only minor changes.

Japan was added to Group A and Serbia to Group B. Bulgaria was moved to group B from A, as had been announced from last week.

Passengers from Group A are not required to present a certificate they have undergone a coronavirus test.

Those from Group B will have to submit such a certificate from a recognised lab no older than 72 hours prior to departure.

But passengers who cannot obtain such a certificate in the country of residence will have the option to carry out a test on arrival and cover the cost of 60 euro.

About 300 random tests will also be carried out every day among passengers from both groups of countries.

Only Cypriots and legal residents are allowed to come to Cyprus from countries that are not on either list.

Classifications are based on the reproduction rate R (t) for Covid-19, the number of new cases, the number of tests, the mortality rate per 100,000 people, the estimated prevalence and WHO indicators.

Classification of countries based on epidemiological risk is exceptionally dynamic and can change at any given moment as the pandemic develops, the ministry said.

For this reason, new data will be announced and the list will be regularly updated, it added

The countries have been classified as follows

Group A – Low risk countries

These are countries with R (t) of below 1 and/or small number of new cases (<1/100,000 inhabitants a day) and/or very low COVID19 mortality (<5-10/100,000 inhabitants) and/or sporadic cases or cluster of cases according to WHO and /or at least satisfactory tests (>3000 tests/100,000 residents):

Australia

Austria

Croatia

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Germany

Greece

Switzerland

Japan

Hungary

Iceland

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Norway

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Group B – Countries with possible low risk but with greater doubts compared to Group A

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or new cases of >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people) and/or limited lab tests (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO.

Bulgaria

Belgium

France

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Lebanon

Jordan

Netherlands

Spain

Poland

Romania

Serbia

UAE