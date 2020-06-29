CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Pilli: The test of the woman and her child is ‘negative’

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus Turkey
by CypriumNews Reporting
Dr Ali Pilli

Health Minister Ali Pilli, announced that the Women and her Child PCR test is negative.

Minister Pilli made this statement at the General Assembly and said that the public should not panic, the Ministry of Health is on duty and that it will continue to work.

With the child of the citizen who claimed to be positive after being interviewed,

Emphasizing that the Ministry of Health has taken all measures just in case, Minister Pilli explained that the PCR test result of the relevant passenger and child was negative.

Ali Pilli; The passenger had a positive PCR test result in Turkey.

Denktaş: ‘Positive in the morning, negative in the evening’

Related posts

Aeroflot Pilot Dies Following Mid Air Heart Attack

CypriumNews Reporting

Özersay: “Stress on cooperation is important in the USA’s statement”

CypriumNews Reporting

Brit Thrown off Bus at Metehan After New Visa Rules Error

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More