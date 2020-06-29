Emirates adds Larnaca flights from July 15

Emirates has announced flights to seven additional cities in the month of July including Larnaca, starting on July 15.

Other cities added are Khartoum, Amman, Osaka, Narita, Athens and Rome.

This takes the total number of destinations that Emirates is offering to 48, facilitating additional travel options through a convenient connection in Dubai for customers across the world, while undertaking extensive measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees, the airline said

Customers from Emirates’ network will also now be able to travel to Dubai following the announcement that the city will be open for business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air travel protocols that facilitate travel for UAE citizens, residents and tourists while safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.

Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe or the Americas, through Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country.

Flight bookings can be made online at emirates.com or via travel agents. Customers can find more information about Emirates’ flights and current services at: www.emirates.com/wherewefly