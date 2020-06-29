Denktaş: ‘Positive in the morning, negative in the evening’

MP Serdar Denktaş criticized the different statements made by the Minister of Health , Pilli ,
“Morning Positive and afternoon negative explanation”.
Denktaş noted that the passenger who came in the morning said to the nurses in the hospital that “I am positive, I saw treatment there”, Minister Pilli explained.
“The woman said she was positive”
Pilli later took the floor and said, “I will not tell my people that I have never lied. The woman said she was positive, and I said that the test will be done.
Our people trust the ministry and will continue to trust. ” Minister Pilli expressed that 50 deputies in the parliament also trusted him.
Ali Pilli; The passenger had a positive PCR test result in Turkey.