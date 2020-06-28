CypriumNews

TRNC: Two flights a day between 1-10 July

by CypriumNews Reporting
Flights

Flights from Turkey to Ercan Airport,

Civil Aviation Department Manager Mustafa Sofi stated that, in accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers, there will be two flights per day to the country between 1 July and 10 July.

Stating that tariff restrictions were made in order to perform PCR test, Sofi said other flights were canceled. Accordingly,

THY will operate 7 flights a week to Lefkosa as of July 1, 14 flights a week as of July 9, 21 flights a week as of July 20.

The statement made by Pegasus Airlines is as follows:

“As per the decision of the Council of Ministers published by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus;

Flights to the TRNC will be made once per day between 1-10 July 2020.

Our other expected flights have been canceled.

Our Cyprus flights will only be carried out from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen – Lefkosa Ercan – Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen. Within the scope of these regulations.

SMS notifications were sent out for flights on the relevant dates.

entry regulations have changed for Turkey and the Country has been placed into B category. Thus, dual-stage PCR test will be applied to guests departing from Turkey.

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 

