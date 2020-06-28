TRNC: 33 tests in total, no positive cases

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 33 and no positive case was found.
28 June 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;
Number of Tests Performed Today: 33
Number of Positive Cases detected today: none
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 37,149
Total Number of Cases- 108
Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104
Number of Cases Under Treatment
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no
