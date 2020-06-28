CypriumNews

TRNC: 33 tests in total, no positive cases

Corona Virus Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Dr Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 33 and no positive case was found.

28 June 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows; 

Number of Tests Performed Today: 33    

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No  

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 37,149 

Total Number of Cases- 108 

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104  

Number of Cases Under Treatment  

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4 

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

South Cyprus: Zero Covid-19 cases on Sunday

South Cyprus: Majority of imported cases were asymptomatic, says Professor Karayiannis

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
