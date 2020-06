Mustafa Çırakoğlu a teacher was Stung today by bees, today in Mormenekşe,

Çırakoğlu had an allergic reaction to the bee sting and started to struggle to breathe and collapsed,

Çırakoğlu was kept alive by the intervention of a police officer administering first aid until an ambulance arrived and was then rushed to Famagusta State Hospital.

Çırakoğlu was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit until improvement in his healthsome hours later, he is being kept in for observation over night.