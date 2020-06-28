Suggestions were presented to Tatar for the development of Akıncılar village

A series of suggestions prepared by the people of the village were presented to Prime Minister Ersin Tatar for the development and development of Akıncılar village.

Here are the recommendations submitted to the Prime Minister:

Akıncılar village, located near Ercan airport and Kırklar tomb, was one of the largest Turkish villages in Cyprus in the past.

It is a village with a strategic importance in the Turkish Cypriot struggle.

When we look at the village from the captive tanks in the village, we see that the village has turned into a ghost town.

When you look at the Greek side of Cyprus from Armağan Hill in Akıncılar, we see that there is a big difference between the two sides,

Therefore, places such as roads, buildings and agricultural areas such as the Greek campus across the village should be made to the same level or better in Akıncılar village.

We request the implementation of the suggestions we offer below to increase the population of the village and to develop the village.

1. Let Akıncılar village be declared as a priority area for development

2. Apply special incentive loans to residents of Akıncılar village and villagers who want to return to Akıncılar village to build new houses and new workplaces for the repair of their old houses.

3. Akıncılar Special incentive loans should be applied to the villagers to improve agricultural food production. Special incentive loans will be given to enable the production of animal breeding and related milk and milk products in Akıncılar.



4. Arrangements will be made to facilitate the sale of agricultural food products to be produced as a result of quality and efficient production, which will be achieved by providing these incentive loans, in markets outside the village.



5. Provide special quotas and support scholarships to the children of our villagers who live in Akıncılar and will return to Akıncılar



. If our suggestions listed above are realized, our village will become more developed than before. ‘