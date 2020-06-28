COVID-19: latest Travel Regulations for South Cyprus

1. Passengers are not allowed to enter Cyprus.

– This does not apply to passengers arriving from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Israel, Italy, Jordan, Korea (Rep.), Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland or United Arab Emirates.

– This does not apply to residents of Cyprus.

– This does not apply to nationals of Cyprus arriving from a country other than Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Israel, Italy, Jordan, Korea (Rep.), Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland or United Arab Emirates if they reside in Cyprus.

– This does not apply to family members of nationals of Cyprus arriving from a country other than Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Israel, Italy, Jordan, Korea (Rep.), Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland or United Arab Emirates if the national of Cyprus resides in Cyprus.

2. Passengers who have been in a country other than Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Israel, Italy, Jordan, Korea (Rep.), Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland or United Arab Emirates in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter.

– This does not apply to nationals and residents of Cyprus.

– This does not apply to family members of nationals of Cyprus.

3. Passengers must have a Cyprus Flight Pass obtained before departure at <a target=”_blank” href=”https: www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy=”” “=””>https://www.cyprusflightpass.gov.cy .

4. Passengers arriving from Belgium, France, Ireland (Rep.), Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain or United Arab Emirates must have a medical certificate stating a negative Coronavirus (COVID-19) test result issued at most 72 hours before departure.

– Nationals and residents of Cyprus are subject to a Coronavirus (COVID-19) test if they do not have this medical certificate.

5. Nationals and residents of Cyprus arriving from a country other than Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Israel, Italy, Jordan, Korea (Rep.), Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland or United Arab Emirates are subject to a Coronavirus (COVID-19) test and quarantine.

6. Family members of nationals of Cyprus arriving from a country other than Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Israel, Italy, Jordan, Korea (Rep.), Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland or United Arab Emirates are subject to a Coronavirus (COVID-19) test and quarantine.