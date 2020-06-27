UK Greek Cypriots call upon Foreign Secretary Raab to act against Turkey’s drilling

A number of UK Greek Cypriots have written to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking for the British government’s support in stopping Turkey’s illegal activity in the Republic of Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The 16 co-signatories note in their letter that Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean related to the energy resources in the region are strongly condemned by the international community.

“We find these extremely concerning as this can only lead to the destabilization of the whole area,” adds the letter.

The UK Cypriots highlight Turkey’s latest threat to carry out drilling within the EEZ and continental shelf of the South Cyprus. “Turkey is provocatively ignoring the repeated calls to terminate this illegal activity in the Cyprus EEZ and now attempts to conduct new illegal drilling in the southern EEZ continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus,” they write.

“With these dangers in mind we ask for both yourself and the British Government’s help and support to stop Turkey’s illegal action in our motherland country Cyprus which is still divided and under illegal Turkish occupation since the illegal invasion of 1974.”

“We call upon our British Government to also increase their efforts and influence on Turkey to recommence new negotiations for a workable and peaceful solution to the Cyprus problem, without any guarantor powers and foreign troops,” add the 16 UK Cypriots in their letter to Mr Raab.

They conclude by expressing their sadness for the loss of lives due to the coronavirus pandemic and they bring to the Foreign Secretary’s attention the estimation that more than 300 Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots in the Uk have passed away due to Covid-19.

It has also been brought to the attention of 23 Conservative parliamentarians and the UK High Commissioner in Nicosia.