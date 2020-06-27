CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

South Cyprus: One more wanted for Nicosia murder (photo)

Cyprus Breaking News India
by CypriumNews Reporting
South Cyprus: One more wanted for Nicosia murder (photo) 1

Police announced on Friday that they are looking for one more person in relation to the murder of a 21-year-old following a violent fight in Nicosia’s old town in the evening of June 21.

The wanted man, pictured below, is 29-year-old Pawan Singh from India.

Police call on anyone with information that may help locate him to contact the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department on 22-802222 or the citizens’ hotline on 1460 or their nearest police station.

wanted
wanted

Another three persons are wanted for the same case while a 27-year-old and a 30-year-old have been arrested and remanded in custody.

Related posts

UNFICYP is liaising with both sides to address security concerns

CypriumNews Reporting

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

CypriumNews Reporting

Three more test positive in the TRNC

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More