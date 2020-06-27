South Cyprus: Christoulides – British European Neighbourhood Minister discuss lifting tourism restriction

Lifting coronavirus related restrictive measures in tourism and university tuition fees for EU students from 2021 onward were among the matters discussed between South Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides and British Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton in a telephone conversation, on Saturday.

Christoulides and Morton discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, CNA sources have said.

Among other matters, they discussed the next steps forward on lifting restrictive measures on tourism and the UK government’s recent decision on tuition fees to be paid by students from EU member states at UK universities from 2021 onward.

The Minister of State for Universities Michelle Donellan said on June 23 that EU, other EEA and Swiss nationals will no longer be eligible for home fee status, undergraduate, postgraduate and advanced learner financial support from Student Finance England for courses starting in academic year 2021/22.