Revised categories of countries coming to TRNC from the July 1

The Ministry of Health’s statement is as follows:
“According to the data of the World Health Organization, the category of the passengers coming to the TRNC as of July 1, 2020 is listed below.
passengers coming from the A group countries will need PCR Test within 72 hours to enter the TRNC.
B Country passengers, a negative PCR test document is needed before boarding a flight to the TRNC.
When passengers arrive in the TRNC from Group B countries, they will be required to take a second PCR test and will need to isolate themselves at their accommodation and or residence by signing a commitment until the test results are available.
PCR tests will be taken at the airport, Girne Port and Metehan Border Gate.
Passengers from Group C will be quarantined in the TRNC and passengers will be required to cover their quarantine fees themselves.
Other countries outside the C group will also be quarantined and will pay their fees.
GROUP A COUNTRIES
1. Austria
2. Germany
3. Bulgaria
4. Bosnia and Herzegovina
5. Czech Republic
6. Estonia
7. Finland
8. South Korea
9. Croatia
10. Switzerland
11. Iceland
12. Karabakh
13. Latvia
14. Liechtenstein
15. Lithuania
16. Luxembourg
17. Hungary
18. Malta
19. Norway
20. Slovakia
21. Slovenia
22. Greece
GROUP B COUNTRIES
1. Australia
2. Belgium
3. United Arab Emirates
4. Denmark
5. France
6. The Netherlands
7. Ireland
8. Israel
9. Italy
10. Spain
11. Japan
12. Canada
13. Lebanon
14. Maldives
15. Portugal
16. Poland
17. Romania
18. Singapore
19. Turkey
20. Jordan
C GROUP COUNTRIES
1. America
2. Brazil
3. India
4. England
5. Italy
6. Sweden
7. Iran
8. Mexico
9. Pakistan
10. Russia
11. Other Countries