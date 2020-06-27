Revised categories of countries coming to TRNC from the July 1

The Ministry of Health’s statement is as follows:

“According to the data of the World Health Organization, the category of the passengers coming to the TRNC as of July 1, 2020 is listed below.

passengers coming from the A group countries will need PCR Test within 72 hours to enter the TRNC.

B Country passengers, a negative PCR test document is needed before boarding a flight to the TRNC.

When passengers arrive in the TRNC from Group B countries, they will be required to take a second PCR test and will need to isolate themselves at their accommodation and or residence by signing a commitment until the test results are available.

PCR tests will be taken at the airport, Girne Port and Metehan Border Gate.

Passengers from Group C will be quarantined in the TRNC and passengers will be required to cover their quarantine fees themselves.

Other countries outside the C group will also be quarantined and will pay their fees.

GROUP A COUNTRIES

1. Austria

2. Germany

3. Bulgaria

4. Bosnia and Herzegovina

5. Czech Republic

6. Estonia

7. Finland

8. South Korea

9. Croatia

10. Switzerland

11. Iceland

12. Karabakh

13. Latvia

14. Liechtenstein

15. Lithuania

16. Luxembourg

17. Hungary

18. Malta

19. Norway

20. Slovakia

21. Slovenia

22. Greece

GROUP B COUNTRIES

1. Australia

2. Belgium

3. United Arab Emirates

4. Denmark

5. France

6. The Netherlands

7. Ireland

8. Israel

9. Italy

10. Spain

11. Japan

12. Canada

13. Lebanon

14. Maldives

15. Portugal

16. Poland

17. Romania

18. Singapore

19. Turkey

20. Jordan

C GROUP COUNTRIES

1. America

2. Brazil

3. India

4. England

6. Sweden

7. Iran

8. Mexico

9. Pakistan

10. Russia

11. Other Countries