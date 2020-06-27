Reading stabbings: Khairi Saadallah charged over attacks

A man has been charged with stabbing to death three men in a Reading park.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.

Friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, all died in the attack in Forbury Gardens on 20 June. It was later declared a terrorist incident.

Mr Saadallah will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The 25-year-old came to the UK from Libya in 2012. He originally claimed asylum and was given leave to remain in 2018.

Counter-Terrorism Policing South East continues to lead the investigation.

Post-mortem tests revealed David Wails, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong each died of a single stab wound

Mr Furlong was head of history and government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham. His parents said their son was “beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun” and “will live in our hearts forever”.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett was a US citizen who moved to the UK 15 years ago. His father Robert Ritchie told US TV network CBS the family was “heartbroken” and said his son, who was originally from Philadelphia, was “brilliant and loving”.

And scientist Mr Wails was described as “always happy” and a person who “always made people smile”.

Three other people hurt in the attack have since left hospital.

Virtual vigil

Members of the victims’ families lit candles at a vigil in Reading, which the local council streamed online.

It began at 19:00 BST, marking a week since the attack.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was among officials at the vigil in Market Place. People who took part in the virtual memorial were encouraged to light a candle and place it on their doorsteps or in their windows.

Ahead of the vigil, Mr Furlong’s family released a statement thanking the police for their “remarkable bravery” in response to the attack.

They also thanked other members of the emergency services, and members of the public “who did all they could to help and save the lives of those who had been injured that night”.

The statement added: “To James’ colleagues and pupils at the Holt School: he spoke often of how much he loved where he worked and his passion for developing the students. He cared so much and was very proud of each and every one of you.

“James was passionate about creating a more loving and caring society. His time with us was cut far too short but the impact he made will live on, long long into the future. His family, his friends and those who have met him – he made us all a better person.

“We are so proud of him. James was, and always will be, so very much loved by us all.”





The family of Mr Ritchie-Bennett also released a statement, which read: “We LOVED Joe so much and we are in such deep sorrow. We need all the prayers for Joe and the Ritchie and Bennett families.”

An online book of condolence has also been opened for people to pay tribute to the three friends, who were members of the LGBT community.

Martin Cooper, chief executive of Reading Pride, said he also had been friends with all three men, and they were “great supporters” of the community. He described them as “true gentlemen” and said each had a “unique personality”.

“They were a support network for individuals, and I know they will be sorely missed by many,” Mr Cooper added.

Family members of James Furlong, David Wails and Joe Ritchie-Bennett lit candles at the vigil

Council leader Jason Brock said there was “an overwhelming sense of grief” within the Reading community following the “tragic events” last weekend.

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell added: “In times of such tragedy, we often see the best of our communities and that has certainly been the case in Reading.

“I know it will take time for everyone to heal but we stand alongside you and will do all that we can to support you, as your police.”