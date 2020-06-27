Mainly fine, temperature at 40 C inland

Today will be mainly fine with temperatures reaching 40 C inland, 31 C in the west coast, 33 C in the north, east and south coasts and 30 C in the mountains.

The Met Service has released a yellow alert which is in force from 11 am until 5 pm today, warning that people who are the most vulnerable during these hours are the elderly and the very young.

Tonight will be mainly fine but sparse fog and low clouds may form locally. Temperatures will edge down to 24 C inland, 23 C in the south and east coasts, 21 C in the north and west coasts and 17 C in the mountains.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine.

Temperatures on Sunday will not shift significantly but will remain above average for the time of year, mainly inland and in the mountains.

On Monday and Tuesday temperatures are expected to gradually edge down slightly.