Britain announces 186 more Covid-19 deaths as average daily number of victims creeps up

Britain today announced 186 more coronavirus deaths as worrying official data shows the average number of daily victims has risen for the second day in a row.

Department of Health data shows the official daily toll is 7.5 per cent higher than the 173 recorded last Friday, amid mounting fears the UK could be rocked by a second wave of Covid-19 as lockdown eases.

The laboratory-confirmed death toll now stands at 43,414 – but separate grim government statistics show the real number of fatalities since the crisis began to spiral out of control is closer to 55,000.

Data shows the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths is now 121, up from 119 yesterday and 118 the day before – the first time it has increased for two days in a row since the end of May. For comparison, almost 950 Britons were dying from Covid-19 each day during the peak of the outbreak in mid-April.

Despite signs of the death curve rising, other statistics suggested the small spike was a blip and that the outbreak is continuing to fizzle out for now.

Scotland today recorded no new deaths – the first time no fatalities have been recorded on a weekday north of the border since the pandemic began.

And Covid-19 hospital admissions across the UK are continuing to fall – with an average of 387 patients needing hospital care each day this week, down from 466 the week before.

Separate promising statistics released yesterday showed the R rate has remained below the dreaded level of one for yet another week and that the number of new cases is still shrinking by as much as 4 per cent each day.

It comes as Boris Johnson today slammed beachgoers for ‘taking too many liberties’ and turning packed seasides into hotbeds of violence as families again headed to the coast to enjoy the last day of the mini-heatwave with 82F (28C) highs.

The Prime Minister warned of a ‘serious spike’ in coronavirus infections in the UK if people do not follow social distancing guidance before lockdown restrictions are eased further in just over a week’s time on July

But bosses again refused to say how many people were tested, meaning the exact number of Brits who have been swabbed for the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been a mystery for a month — since May 22.

Health chiefs also reported 1,006 more cases of Covid-19, which is slightly down on the 1,118 that were recorded yesterday. It means the official size of Britain’s outbreak now stands at 309,360 cases.

The daily death data does not represent how many Covid-19 patients died within the last 24 hours — it is only how many fatalities have been reported and registered with the authorities.

The data does not always match updates provided by the home nations. For example, the Scottish government last Thursday announced two deaths – but the DH recorded nine north of the border.

Department of Health officials work off a different time cut-off, meaning daily updates from Scotland as well as Northern Ireland are always out of sync. Wales is not thought to be affected.

And the count announced by NHS England every afternoon — which only takes into account deaths in hospitals — does not match up with the DH figures because they work off a different recording system.

For instance, some deaths announced by NHS England bosses will have already been counted by the Department of Health, which records fatalities ‘as soon as they are available’.

NHS England today reported 67 more victims in hospitals across the country. Wales recorded two victims in all settings, followed by one in Northern Ireland and none in Scotland.

Health chiefs today revealed the death toll had jumped to 43,414, which is actually 184 more than yesterday’s toll – not 186.

But they admitted two deaths identified by Public Health Wales had been taken off the cumulative toll because they were duplicates.

It comes as the Prime Minister today warned of a ‘serious spike’ in coronavirus infections in the UK if people do not follow social distancing guidance before lockdown restrictions are eased further in just over a week’s time on July 4.

Speaking during a visit to the Pizza Pilgrim restaurant in East London, Mr Johnson said: ‘If you look at what’s happening elsewhere in the world where people have been coming out of lockdown, I’m afraid what you’re also seeing is people taking too many liberties with the guidance, mingling too much, not observing social-distancing.

‘So in some parts of the world – I won’t name them – you have got spikes, really serious spikes, in the instance of the disease so it is crucial that people understand that on July 4 we get this right, we do this in a balanced way.’

But many ignored his advice with a week of blazing sunshine due to end today, with thunderstorms and downpours sweeping into the UK along with lightning, hail, flooding and up to 2in (50mm) of rain in an hour.

Beaches including Southend-on-Sea in Essex and West Wittering in West Sussex were again busy today, but visitor numbers in Bournemouth were well down – with some local cafes and bars appearing to be closed following the carnage yesterday, which ended in three men in their 20s being stabbed on the beach just before 10pm.

It was also revealed today that the risk of dying from coronavirus after being hospitalised has dropped since the peak of the outbreak, suggesting doctors are getting better at treating it.

Analysis by Oxford University shows that 6 per cent of people admitted to hospitals in England with the virus died at the beginning of April.

But the figures show by June 15, just 1.5 per cent of Covid-19 patients were dying of the disease – a quarter of the level at the peak of the crisis.

Oxford statisticians can’t pin down exactly why survival rates have fallen so much – but they believe doctors may be becoming better at treating the virus.

In April there was no approved medicine to treat Covid-19, a disease still shrouded in mystery after jumping from animals to humans at the end of 2019.

But now the NHS now has two drugs at its disposal to treat critically-ill patients – the Ebola medicine remdesivir and anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone.

Dexamethasone, a £5 steroid that has existed for decades, was the first drug proven to reduce the death rate among hospitalised patients needing oxygen.

The evidence around remdesivir is more mixed but studies have shown it helps the most critically ill people who need ventilation.

There is probably also be fewer people catching the coronavirus in hospital than at the peak of the crisis, which may have contributed to the fall in death rates.

Hospital patients are inherently more likely to be already unwell or elderly and so are more likely to die if they do catch it.

Men working in factories or as security guards were twice as likely to die of coronavirus than healthcare workers during the height of the outbreak in Britain, shocking data also revealed today.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) experts analysed the occupations of all the 4,700 Covid-19 victims in England and Wales who were of working age (20-64) and died between March 9 and May 25.

Analysis showed 74 male security guards or bouncers died for every 100,000 men during the brunt of the crisis, followed by a rate of 73 for male factory workers.

In comparison, male nurses and doctors – who were treating the sickest Covid-19 patients, many without proper protective gear – died at a rate of 30 per 100,000 men, as a whole. The rate among ambulance staff (82.4) was still higher, however.

The ONS – who cautioned there was not enough data to accurately look at the most dangerous jobs for women – says its data does not prove these jobs are more dangerous than working in hospitals because it does not take into account ethnicity or deprivation, two factors linked to a higher risk of dying.

And statisticians warned the rate for factory and security workers will also be skewed upwards because there are many more healthcare workers.

For example, 130 male healthcare workers died from coronavirus during the two-and-a-half month period, compared to 62 deaths among factory employees.

Factory workers have worked throughout the crisis to keep the nation fed during lockdown, and are among the most likely to have been interacting with others when the disease was spreading at its fastest.

Security guards had to be deployed to supermarkets during the outbreak to ensure social distancing was adhered to inside shops and in queues, exposing them to hundreds of potential Covid-19 carriers each day.

Data also shows the death rate was higher in 17 different occupations for men, including taxi drivers (65), chefs (56.8), busmen (44.2) and shop assistants (34.2) at a higher rate than the national average (19.1). They were up to six times more likely to die from Covid than men in ‘professional’ occupations (11.1 per 100,000). This is largely thought to be because they continue to work from home and avoid contact with others.

Experts said today’s findings showed that Covid-19 ‘is largely an occupational disease’ and called for all workers who have regular contact with patients or the public to be supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE).

Data shows that between 1,900 and 3,200 people are catching the coronavirus every day in England — but the speed at which the outbreak is shrinking has ‘levelled off’, according to data. The estimate is lower than last week, when two separate projections from King’s College London experts and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) ranged from between 3,200 to 3,800. King’s College’s COVID Symptom Tracker app predicts 1,978 people in England are getting struck down daily. The ONS, whose estimate is based on population swab testing, puts the figure at approximately 3,142. But statisticians cautioned the number of people infected with Covid-19 could have even gone up — from 33,000 people a fortnight ago to 51,000 on June 21, around 0.09 per cent of the population (one in 1,100 people). The ONS explained that the extremely small sample size — the number is based only on 14 positive tests, up from 10 last week — is likely to have swayed the estimate. Experts stopped short of saying the outbreak had rebounded and started to rise again, instead saying there was no evidence it was either growing nor shrinking. Government advisers today claimed the R rate for the UK and England remains between 0.7 and 0.9 for the third week in a row. But they admitted it could be as high as 1.0 in the North West. Number 10’s scientific advisory panel SAGE today also revealed the growth rate — how the number of new daily cases is changing day-by-day — is still between minus four and minus two per cent. Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week dramatically unwound the coronavirus lockdown, bringing the country out of ‘hibernation’ — with a return for pubs, haircuts and weddings and family and friends getting the green light to meet up indoors for the first time in months. The Prime Minister said he wanted to ‘make life easier’ after an ‘incredibly tough time’ with bars, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers in England able to get back up and running from July 4 – dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.