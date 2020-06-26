Turkish Airlines (THY) announced the international flight schedule for July

Turkish Airline release Flight details for around the world

After the flight irregularities we experienced for a while due to the coronavirus epidemic, June brings us back to the sky. As a result of our meticulous work with national and international health authorities, we regain our loved ones, discoveries and memories to be accumulated through flights with healthier and safer standards.

We are happy to offer you flexible travel opportunities as we know how difficult it is to plan in this period. You can change your tickets purchased until 20 July 2020 for another flight until 31 December 2021 or you can change your ticket into an open ticket to determine the date later. For detailed information, don’t forget to review our Flexible change page.

The flight plan shows the flights to be operated until the end of July. As our flight plan is updated we will share it with you on this page for your new trips.

Last update: June 23, 2020 11:00 (GMT +2)