Turkish Airlines (THY) announced the international flight schedule for July

Turkish Airline release Flight details for around the world
After the flight irregularities we experienced for a while due to the coronavirus epidemic, June brings us back to the sky. As a result of our meticulous work with national and international health authorities, we regain our loved ones, discoveries and memories to be accumulated through flights with healthier and safer standards.
We are happy to offer you flexible travel opportunities as we know how difficult it is to plan in this period. You can change your tickets purchased until 20 July 2020 for another flight until 31 December 2021 or you can change your ticket into an open ticket to determine the date later. For detailed information, don’t forget to review our Flexible change page.
The flight plan shows the flights to be operated until the end of July. As our flight plan is updated we will share it with you on this page for your new trips.
Last update: June 23, 2020 11:00 (GMT +2)
International flights: Did you miss the world?
We are ready to accompany you in your new travels with our international flights starting to operate in June. We are working devotedly to increase the number of our international flights and await you with our well-known hospitality.
America flights
- Houston | 3 flights per week as of July 26, 2020
- Los Angeles | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Miami | 3 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Montreal | 3 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- New York | 5 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- San Francisco | 3 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- Chicago | 3 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Toronto | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Washington DC | 3 flights per week until the end of July 2020
Asia / Far East Flights
- Almaty | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 5 flights per week as of July 4, 2020
- Ashgabat | 3 flights per week as of July 22, 2020
- Bangkok | 2 flights per week as of July 18, 2020
- Bishkek | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Delhi | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Dhaka | 3 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Dushanbe | 2 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Guangzhou | 1 flights per week as of July 4, 2020
- Hong Kong | 2 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 3 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Islamabad | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Jakarta | 2 flights per week as of July 4, 2020
- Kabul | 2 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Karachi | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Kuala Lumpur | 2 flights per week as of July 18, 2020
- Lahore | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Manila | 2 flights per week as of July 18, 2020
- Mumbai | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Nur-Sultan | 3 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Seoul | 2 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Singapore | 2 flights per week as of July 18, 2020
- Tokyo | 2 flights per week as of July 4, 2020
Middle East / Cyprus flights
- Amman | 7 flights per week as of July 6, 2020
- Baghdad | 7 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Bahrain | 3 flights per week as of July 17, 2020
- Beirut | 7 flights per week as of July 6, 2020
- Doha | 2 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Dubai | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020, 11 flights per week as of July 13, 2020
- Erbil | 7 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Jeddah | 5 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Kuwait | 7 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Lefkosa | 4 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 9, 2020, 21 flights per week as of July 20, 2020
- Riyadh | 5 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Tehran | 7 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Tel Aviv | 4 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 17 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
Central Europe flights
- Amsterdam | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020, 21 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- Basel | 4 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Berlin | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Bremen | 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Brussels | 4 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Budapest | 5 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- Cologne | 5 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Dusseldorf | 14 flights per week until July 14, 2020, 21 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- Frankfurt | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020, 21 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- Geneva | 6 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Hamburg | 5 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Hannover | 5 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Luxembourg | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Munich | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Nuremberg | 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Prague | 5 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Salzburg | 5 flights per week as of July 6, 2020
- Stuttgart | 5 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Vienna | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Warsaw | 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Zurich | 5 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
Eastern Europe / Balkans flights
- Belgrade | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 12 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Bucharest | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Chisinau | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Kyiv | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020, 10 flights per week as of July 14, 2020
- Ljubljana | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Lviv | 5 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Odesa | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Prishtina | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Sarajevo | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 5 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Skopje | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Sofia | 5 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Tbilisi | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Zagreb | 5 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
Southern Europe flights
- Athens | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020, 8 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- Barcelona | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Bologna | 4 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Lisbon | 4 flights per week as of July 10, 2020
- Lyon | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Madrid | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Malaga | 4 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- Marseille | 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Milan | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020, 10 flights per week as of July 13, 2020
- Paris | 5 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020, 21 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- Rome | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Toulouse | 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Venice | 4 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
Northern Europe flights
- Birmingham | 4 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Copenhagen | 4 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Dublin | 2 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 4 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Edinburgh | 4 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Helsinki | 4 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Krasnodar | 3 flights per week as of July 21, 2020
- London | 4 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- London | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Manchester | 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
- Minsk | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Moscow | 14 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- Oslo | 4 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
- St Petersburg | 3 flights per week as of July 17, 2020
- Stockholm | 3 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 5 flights per week as of July 2, 2020
North Africa
- Algeria | 8 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Cairo | 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Casablanca | 4 flights per week as of July 15, 2020
- Khartoum | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Tunis | 4 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
Sub-Saharan Africa
- Abuja | 3 flights per week as of July 3, 2020
- Accra | 3 flights per week as of July 17, 2020
- Addis Ababa | 3 flights per week as of July 13, 2020
- Bamako | 2 flights per week as of July 23, 2020
- Johannesburg | 3 flights per week as of July 3, 2020
- Kinshasa | 2 flights per week as of July 19, 2020
- Lagos | 3 flights per week as of July 3, 2020
- Nairobi | 3 flights per week as of July 10, 2020
- Niamey | 2 flights per week as of July 26, 2020
- Nouakchott | 3 flights per week as of July 20, 2020
- Ouagadougou | 2 flights per week as of July 16, 2020
domestic flights
- Adana | 28 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 49 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Antalya | 28 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 56 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Alanya | 4 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Isparta | 4 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Hatay | 14 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 21 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Kahramanmaras | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Izmir | 28 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 56 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Balikesir – Edremit | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 10 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Muğla-Bodrum | 21 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 42 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Muğla-Dalaman | 21 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 35 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Denizli | 5 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 10 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Amasya | 4 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 7 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Sinop | 5 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 9 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Samsun | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 22 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Ordu-Giresun | 14 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 17 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Trabzon | 35 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 56 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Agrı | 7 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Bingol | 7 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Elazig | 14 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 17 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Erzincan | 7 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Erzurum | 14 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Hakkari | 7 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Igdir | 7 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Kars | 9 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Malatya | 14 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 17 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Mus | 7 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Van | 14 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Gaziantep | 21 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 42 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Diyarbakir | 21 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 28 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Sanliurfa | 14 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Batman | 14 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Adiyaman | 7 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 10 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Siirt | 3 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Mardin | 14 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Sirnak | 7 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Ankara | 28 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 59 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Konya | 11 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 14 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Kayseri | 14 flights per week until the end of June 2020, 28 flights per week as of July 1, 2020
- Sivas | 14 flights per week until the end of July 2020
- Nevsehir | 7 flights per week until the end of July 2020