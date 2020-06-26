South Cyprus: No new cases on Friday, total remains at 992

The Health Ministry said on Friday that no new Covid-19 cases were found among 1,059 tests conducted. Therefore the total number of cases remains at 992.

In addition, the ministry said the following tests were carried out, all with negative result:

415 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work as part of phase 2 and 3 of the reopening of the economy

160 of passengers and repatriates

262 from private initiative

17 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases

115 from hospital labs

90 from referrals of personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

In addition, the Health Ministry said that two patients with Covid-19 have been admitted at the Famagusta referral hospital.

One of the new admissions was transferred to the referral hospital to receive intravenous medication, the Ministry added, while the second is a case that tested positive a month ago and has been readmitted to the referral hospital for reasons that are not related to Covid-19.