South Cyprus: First Covid patients admitted to referral hospital since June 22

Two patients with Coronavirus have been admitted to the Famagusta referral hospital, less than a week after it was announced that the last COVID patient was discharged.

The patients, who were admitted on Thursday afternoon, were transferred from Makarios Hospital in Nicosia and the Larnaca General Hospital, the CNA reports.

The two are being treated in the paediatric ward of the Famagusta hospital. Their admission was deemed necessary in order to receive the required treatment.

Both patients are in good health, according to doctors.

Since March 11 when Famagusta Hospital started operating as the island’s referral hospital for Coronavirus, 154 patients with Covid-19 have been admitted and 136 were discharged and sent home.

Eden Rehabilitation Centre in Tersephanou has admitted 123 patients since the start of the outbreak. Today, nine persons are being treated there who will remain at the centre until they test fully negative.