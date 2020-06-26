Mainly fine at 38 C, temperatures to edge up on weekend

Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud to be observed locally in the afternoon, especially in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach 38 C inland, 31 C in the south and east coasts, 29 C in the west and north coasts and 28 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but sparse fog and low cloud may form locally. Temperatures will edge down to 23 C inland, 22 C on the coast and 18 C in the mountains.

The weekend and Monday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge up slightly over the weekend to remain stable on Monday but above average for the time of year.