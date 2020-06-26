CypriumNews

Leaders of Turkey and Greece discuss COVID fallout in rare call

by CypriumNews Reporting
Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by phone on Friday, Athens and Ankara said – rare such contact for two neighbors at odds over a range of issues.

Mitsotakis and Erdogan addressed ways of handling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the reopening of borders, and the re-establishment of tourist flows, a statement from Mitsotakis’s office said.

“Mr Mitsotakis and Mr Erdogan agreed to keep the bilateral channels of communication open,” it said, a line re-iterated in the statement from the Turkish presidency.

