Glasgow UK: ‘Several dead’ in stabbing incident

As many as three people are believed to have been killed in an incident in Glasgow city centre, Sky News understands.

A male suspect was shot by an armed police officer. It is not clear whether those dead include the suspect.

A male officer is among those injured and has been taken to hospital with knife wounds. Police said the incident was now contained and did not present a risk to the wider public.

Armed police have sealed off West George Street and paramedics in hazmat suits were seen treating a person on a blood-stained pavement.

Eyewitnesses have told Sky News they saw people, bloodied, being taken on stretchers from the Park Inn hotel.

Three people were stabbed in the incident which is believed to have happened in the hotel.

Louisa, who was in a building on West George Street, told Sky News: “I saw people being treated with blood on the ground.

“I saw people running out of the hotel with the police shouting ‘put your hands up, put your hands up, come out’.

“There were police cars, ambulances all over the street and they cordoned it off. Police were shouting to people in other buildings near the Park Inn hotel to stay inside and not come into the street.

“I saw at least three people injured and they were taken away in ambulances.

“There were quite a number of people coming out with their hands up, running down the steps of the hotel.

“I saw people with blood on them, all over the ground.”

Sky News’ home affairs correspondent Mark White said: “They’re not in a position where they’re yet determining that this is being treated as a terrorist incident, but sources I’ve been speaking to certainly are suggesting that it may well be heading in that direction.”

Craig Milroy said he witnessed the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, and that he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: “I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on. He was on the ground with someone holding his side – I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Mr Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and that he believed him to be a victim of an attack.

“After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room,” he added.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door.”

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street and would ask people to avoid the area.

“However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

“I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she is “deeply alarmed” by the incident, while Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was truly dreadful and urged people to stay away from the area.