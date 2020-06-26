Armed police deployed after several injured in ‘serious incident’ in Glasgow UK

Several people have been injured following an incident in Glasgow city centre.

Armed police have sealed off West George Street and paramedics in hazmat suits were seen treating a person on a blood-stained pavement.

Eyewitnesses have told Sky News they saw people, bloodied, being taken on stretchers from the Park Inn hotel.

A Police Scotland spokesman says the incident has been contained and there is no further threat to the public.

A traffic information bulletin issued by Glasgow City Council said: “Due to a serious police incident the following roads are currently closed until further notice.

“West George Street – between Hope Street and West Nile Street.

“Renfield Street – between West Regent Street and St Vincent Street.

“Renfield Street traffic is being diverted onto West Nile Street and road users should avoid the area if possible.”