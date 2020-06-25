CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

South Cyprus: One more arrested for Nicosia murder

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
police

Police have arrested one more person in relation to the murder of a 21-year-old following a violent fight in Nicosia old town in the evening of June 21.

According to the police, the new arrest is a 30-year-old man who has been detained to facilitate questioning.

Three more are still wanted in relation to the case.

Police said they had been notified of a violent fight on Ledra Street at around 9.30 pm on Sunday night. The area was bustling with people, including a number of families.

A police source said about 15 people were involved who attacked with knives and pieces of wood a 21-year-old who was fatally injured and another two men aged 34 and 25.

All three were injured from the attack and taken to the Nicosia General Hospital where the 21-year-old was pronounced dead.

Related posts

Coronavirus: TRNC close Strovilia/Akyar, Limnitis/Yeşilırma checkpoints until March 22

CypriumNews Reporting

TRNC: A working group has been created to plan the economy

CypriumNews Reporting

‘We are ready to make bilateral or multilateral agreements with all countries in the region except the Greek Cypriot Administration’

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More