CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

South Cyprus: Bulgaria moved to group B, negative Covid-19 test required

Corona Virus Breaking News Bulgania Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
virus tests

Bulgaria has been moved to Group B effective from Monday, June 29, meaning that all arrivals will require a certificate that they have tested negative for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It said that within the framework of the constant review of Covid-19 risk of various countries and after positive cases were detected among passengers from Bulgaria it was decided to move the country to Group B (Countries with  possible low risk but with greater doubts compared to Group A).

The new classification comes into effect on Monday and will be reviewed on the basis of the epidemiological indices as these evolve.

Arrivals from Bulgaria from Monday will need a negative PCR test result for coronavirus no older than 72 hours.

Until Monday, all passengers arriving from airports in Bulgaria up to an including Sunday will be tested on arrival, the ministry added.

Related posts

Turkey: COVID-19 patients in ICU on decline

CypriumNews Reporting

Turkey’s Erdoğan slams Greek Cypriots for not sharing natural gas

CypriumNews Reporting

New poll shows Trump in tight race with Dem challengers

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More