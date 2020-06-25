Sibel Siber: “ Government management decisions needs to be taken seriously”

ex-Prime Minister Sibel Siber said that decisions taken by the state administration are of great impotants for the public, Sibel Siber also said, “Therefore, the decisions taken without doing on-the-job, in-depth work, without the opinion of experts and stakeholders, without consulting corporate are baseless and do more harm than good.”

Siber, who pointed out that the decision-makers are trying to defend themself rather than defending their decision against criticism,

Sibel Siber , who posted on her personal social media account on the subject, said the following: “The decisions taken in the state administration have a great responsibility on behalf of the public.

In this case, This creates a separate atmosphere of insecurity … Government management decisions need to be taken seriously…