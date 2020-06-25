Pilli: “We will make the decision regarding July 1 as soon as possible”

Pilli: The people succeeded; we will succeed and we will succeed again.

Stating that a dynamic process is taking place and the world is struggling with the epidemic, Pilli said that he also trusts the public and the health professionals, “We did it. We will succeed again and we will succeed together. I trust my country. ”

“When we started fighting, we were at zero. Now we have experience and an advanced hospital infrastructure.

Pandemic Hospital is our ultimate goal. We will surely do it not only for today but also for tomorrow. But now it’s not a weakness. In a possible second wave, we are ready to take care of over 200 patients per day with our new COVID centers, which we have created.

But; we have to be wary.

In a short time, we doubled our PCR test capacity, now we are doubling up to 1000 per day. Preparations have been completed, the equipment needed has arrived.

Today, some of our cabinet friends say they are worried. I said this days ago, and warned everyone who advocated quick opening should be worried. It is gratifying that they have come to the same point with me today.

I trust both our hospitals and medical teams. We have overcome this struggle with them and with the support of our people.

Unfortunately, there are those who discuss this process with political concerns. Health is a serious and social problem that cannot be used as a tool for politics.

Unfortunately, I am sorry to see that there are those who use it.

We, as the Ministry of Health, know what we are doing. We are aware of both our possibilities and our impossibility. We act accordingly.

We have left 65 days behind with zero cases. Our zero case target continues, but we may see a few cases. The important thing is to act consciously and knowingly and to fight this global crisis.

As soon as the decision of the Council of Ministers, we will make the final decision regarding the date of 1 July, which is considered as the opening date. When we announced this date, we have clearly stated that it will be revised according to the conditions. Nobody should doubt, our council of ministers will produce the right decision on this matter.

We will continue to stand on the right ground and make the necessary warning without worrying about political future. I have not done politics so far, and I will not. I invite everyone to act with this sensitivity. ”