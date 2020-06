Around 22.30 in Gönyeli Yenikent, 83-year-old Veysi Akdeniz was found dead in his residence on Necati Taşkın Sokak.

Azat NURMAMEDOV (E-40), who is considered to be a suspect in the matter related to the suspicious death of Veysi Akdeniz, who was found dead in his residence, is wanted.

anyone with information the whereabouts of the suspect maybe should contact the nearest police station.