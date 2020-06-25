CypriumNews

Bayer to pay $ 10.9 billion to plaintiffs for glyphosate pesticides

German pharmaceutical and chemical company Bayer announced that pesticides containing the glyphosate substance used against weeds have reached an agreement in lawsuits against the United States on the grounds that they cause cancer, and that they will be paid $ 10.9 billion.

In a statement made by Bayer, it was reported that 75 percent of the plaintiffs were agreed to abandon the lawsuits filed in the US about the company with the claim that the glyphosate substance contained in the Roundup drug used against weeds caused cancer.

It was stated that three-quarters of approximately 125 thousand cases will be withdrawn in return for a payment of 10.9 billion dollars and that it would be $ 1.25 billion for possible cases.

Bayer was sentenced to billions of dollars in fines and compensation in cases filed by those claiming that pesticides containing Roundup, a glyphosate-containing pesticide developed by Monsanto, after the acquisition of US agricultural company Monsanto for $ 63 billion in 2018.

