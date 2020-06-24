Yeşilırmak checkpoint to ‘open Friday’

The Yeşilırmak (Limnitis) checkpoint will open on Friday, Nicos Anastasiades has informed Kato Pyrgos community leader Nicos Kleanthous, CNA reports.

It said the two men had spoken by telephone in the morning.

Yesterday Anastasiades had raised the issue with President Mustafa Akinci who gave assurances that the issue would be resolved. On Monday, the TRNC authorities allowed crossings at five checkpoints but excluded Yeşilırmak (Limnitis).

This prompted protests from residents in the area who face a long detour in order to come to Lefkosa.

Speaking to CNA, Kleanthous thanked president Anastasiades for his personal intervention which he said had served as a catalyst.

Andreas Karos, president of the committee for the opening of the Pyrgos, Limnitis, Kokkina checkpoints also welcomed the development and the efforts of Anastasiades and Akinci for this outcome.

He said that people in the area had been greatly inconvenienced by the closure. Residents of Ayia Marina Chrysochous and Pomos had to leave home at 3 am in order to catch the buses from Pyrgos Tillyrias for Nicosia. Before, they left at 5 am, he said.

Students and pupils attending university or tuition classes in Nicosia, Astromeritis, Peristerona, Akaki and Kokkinotrimithia have had to carry out a long commute as a result, he added.