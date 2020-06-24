Wizz Air announces five new destinations from Larnaca

Wizz Air announced today the allocation of the third aircraft to its Larnaca base.

The new Airbus A320 will join the fleet on August 1, 2020, enabling the start of five new routes from Larnaca to Paris Beauvais, Eindhoven, Prague, Gdansk and Heraklion as well as the increase of frequency of the airline’s existing Athens route.

The new low fare routes are already on sale on wizzair.com and in the airline’s mobile app.

WIZZ announced the opening of its Larnaca base less than a month ago by allocating two aircraft and adding eleven routes to the airline’s Larnaca network. Wizz Air’s history in Cyprus dates back a decade when the first flight landed in December 2010. The airline has carried over 800,000 passengers to and from Cyprus in 2019.

With today’s announcement by this summer the airline will have a fleet of three modern, state-of-the-art aircraft at its Larnaca base.

Wizz Air said it remains highly committed to Larnaca, Cyprus and to offering great services paired with low fares to its distinguished passengers. The newly allocated capacity of over 280,000 seats per year will further contribute to the Cypriot aviation market and to the creation of over 30 new direct jobs with Wizz Air. Together with these five new services Wizz Air now offers 36 routes to 20 countries from Larnaca.

Since 2010 the airline has carried more than 2.5 million passengers on its Larnaca routes. Together with the five new routes, and the frequency increase announced today Wizz Air will offer over 1 million seats in the airline’s Larnaca network in 2020. WIZZ’s fast-growing operations in the country will further stimulate the local economy, by increasing employment in Cyprus’ aviation and tourism sectors and supporting more than 750 local jobs in the associated industries in 2020, it added.

Today’s announcement comes as the new era of sanitized travel recently began at Wizz Air. The airline announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew.

As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Sanitizing wipes are handed to each passenger upon entering the aircraft, onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked-in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport. Click here to view Wizz Air’s new health and safety video, for more information.

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air Holding added: “Today we have some great news for Cypriot travelers and those who wish to visit the country. I am delighted that only a few weeks after announcing the establishment of our Larnaca base, today I can announce the third Larnaca based aircraft, and five additional low fare routes connecting Cyprus with the rest of Europe. The WIZZ team is devoted to developing its presence in Cyprus, and with our biggest ever network of 36 routes from Larnaca, we offer ever more affordable travel opportunities. We are delighted to add new exciting connections today while keeping ourselves to the highest standards of our sanitizing protocols. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will contribute to the ramp up of Cyprus’s tourism sector.”

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM LARNACA

New routes Frequency Start date Fares from** Eindhoven Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 1 August 2020 24.99 EUR Prague Tuesday, Saturday 1 August 2020 24.99 EUR Paris Beauvais Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 2 August 2020 24.99 EUR Gdansk Wednesday, Sunday 2 August 2020 19.99 EUR Heraklion Monday, Wednesday, Friday 3 August 2020 24.99 EUR

WIZZ AIR’S FREQUENCY INCREASE FROM LARNACA

Athens 9xà12x

** One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.