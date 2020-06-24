CypriumNews

China publishes first photo of coronavirus vaccine

Corona Virus Breaking News

Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which is effective worldwide, the number of Covid-19-related deaths approached 480 thousand, while the first photograph of the vaccine from the outbreak of China was released.

The Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) Medical Biology Institute released vaccine photos to the press after they announced that the vaccine they have developed for the coronavirus (Covid-19) was the second stage in human trials. 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 135 vaccines are being developed globally. 8 of them are being tested on people, 6 of them are in China.

TRIALS ARE PERFORMED IN 3 STAGES In

the clinical trials conducted in three stages, the first stage investigates whether the vaccine is safe and possible side effects on a small number of volunteer healthy subjects. In the second stage, the effectiveness of the vaccine, whose reliability has been confirmed, is tested on more than 100 subjects.

