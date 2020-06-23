Mainly fine, temperatures set to rise later this week

Weak low pressure is affecting he area.

Today there will be low cloud and patchy fog initially which will soon clear and the weather will become mainly fine. In the afternoon there will be increased cloud at intervals, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 33 C inland, around 28 C on the coast and 23 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but at intervals there will be increased low cloud. At dawn there may be patchy fog locally. Temperatures will fall to 18 C inland, around 20 C on the coast and 11 C in the mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be making fine but at intervals there will be increased local cloud.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels until Wednesday but on Thursday and Friday they are expected to edge up to a little above the seasonal average.