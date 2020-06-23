CypriumNews

64 people from the UK were not allowed to enter the TRNC

by CypriumNews Reporting
On the charter flight from England this evening, 64 of the 150 people on the plane got stuck at the police immigration, the candidates landed but could not enter.

64 people could not enter from Ercan Airport on the grounds that they did not have a residence in the TRNC during the charter flight organized by the TRNC British Embassy and the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to information obtained from reliable sources, 64 people have been held at the airport for 2 hours.

Among the information that the Council of Ministers will gather immediately to produce a remedy (MHA)

 

Tina Hanid
Tina Hanid June 24, 2020 at 6:17 am

Just to let you know. After a few hassles at the airport, everyone has now arrived back in the TRNC. They are in the Malpass and Olivia Palm Hotels.

