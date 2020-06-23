64 people from the UK were not allowed to enter the TRNC

On the charter flight from England this evening, 64 of the 150 people on the plane got stuck at the police immigration, the candidates landed but could not enter.

64 people could not enter from Ercan Airport on the grounds that they did not have a residence in the TRNC during the charter flight organized by the TRNC British Embassy and the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to information obtained from reliable sources, 64 people have been held at the airport for 2 hours.

Among the information that the Council of Ministers will gather immediately to produce a remedy (MHA)