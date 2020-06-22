TRNC Open 5 Check Points

All TRNC citizens and citizens of Southern Cyprus can now cross as long as they have a PCR test result of negative in the last 72 hours, except those who were evaluated in 6 categories: “those who work in the south, those who receive education and treatment, Maronites and Greeks living in TRNC and TRNC citizens living in Pile”. will be able to enter the TRNC by documenting the negative PCR tests.

The Greek Cypriots crossing North and TRNC citizens who fall outside the specified category will requirer a negative PCR result each time they cross to the South.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC WAS METEHAN

On the first day of the crossings, long queues formed at the Metehan Border Gate. The first crossings in the morning were made by employees in the South.

The Lokmacı Checkpoint, which was opened in accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers yesterday, is currently closed as it is not among the Checkpoints that Southern Cyprus opened.

Ledra Palace Checkpoint was opened by the South, but the TRNC have kept it closed.

The Council of Ministers had previously announced the date of entry to TRNC July 1, showing the PCR negative test performed in the last 72 hours on first pass.

The Council of Ministers held a meeting yesterday regarding the reevaluation of the dates and conditions taken early.

The citizens of TRNC and the Maronites and Greek Cypriots residing in the TRNC and South Cyprus citizens coming from South Cyprus and citizens of other countries permanently residing in the South, and for various reasons, remain or stay in Southern Cyprus. If the citizens of TRNC who live in TRNC are negative in the first 72 hours of their PCR test results and document this, they can enter TRNC without quarantine obligation.

5 Checkpoints, Lokmacı, Beyarmudu, Akyar, Bostancı and Metehan, without any quarantine obligation from 06.00 today,

PCR TEST FEE WILL BE ANNOUNCED

To date, six categories of citizens have been free PCR tests from the Ministry of Health. Those who fall outside of these categories and want to go south will pay a fee for the PCR test. The PCR test fee will be announced after the meeting held today at the Ministry of Health.

The previous decision regarding sea and air entry into the country Still stands. The situation will be evaluated at the meeting of the Council of Ministers tomorrow, and if the changes are made, this will be shared with the public.