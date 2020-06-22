PCR test price in the TRNC 300TL

The PCR test, which is compulsory to be presented at the Checkpoints and is made free of charge to those who are educated and treated in the South, will be charged for 300 TL for that outside of this category.

Ali Çaygür, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, said in a statement to the Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK) that those who want to have a test will have to go to Lefkosa Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu state Hospital and should apply and pay at the Outpatient Diagnosis Center.

tests can be completed during the day or the next day, Çaygür advised the citizens to carry the receipt with the test result, noting that the receipt of the TL 300 payment must be with the PCR test result paper.

Undersecretary Çaygür reminded that there is a certificate of exemption for those who are treated and educated in the south, and that they will be given free PCR test.

Çaygür stated that they increased the number of tests from 200s to 600s per day.

Ali Çaygür said, “We increased our capacity. Those who wish can go and have their test taken from the Outpatient Diagnosis Center. ”