Mainly fine, 37 C inland and 30 C on coast

Sunday will be mainly fine with temperatures rising to 37 C inland, around 30 C on the coast and around 28 C in the mountains.

There may be some dust in atmosphere which will clear tomorrow.

Tonight will be mainly fine but locally there will be light fog and low cloud and later, local cloud is possible inland and on the east coast.

Temperatures will fall to 19 C inland and on the west and north coasts, around 20 C on the remaining coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine but at midday and in the afternoon there will increased local cloud in the mountains, inland and on the west coast.

On Monday and early on the Tuesday morning there will be local low cloud and light fog.

Temperatures will edge down on Monday, mainly inland, in the mountains and west coast remaining at the same levels after that which are average or just below average for the time of the year.