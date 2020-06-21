CypriumNews

Limited scheduled flights to Ercan Airport have started

by CypriumNews Reporting
Ercan Airport

Limited scheduled flights to and from Ercan Airport started yesterday evening.

Turkish Airlines has planned 4 departures and 4 arrivals per week starting from yesterday evening between Ercan and Istanbul.

THY’s flight TK 970 flight from Istanbul Airport landed at Ercan Airport last night at 23.20.

Meanwhile, Pegasus Airlines announces flights from June 28 would start.

Contact Pegasus Airlines TRNC Office to purchase tickets, the Pegasus Airlines website or KITSAB travel agencies, Those who show the Kovid-19 sign will not be taken on board.

Those who want to buy tickets will be able to apply to Pegasus Airlines TRNC Office between 08.30-17.00 on Monday-Friday and 08.30-14.00 on Saturday.

